CF Montreal vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

CF Montreal will square off against DC United in an Eastern Conference matchup in the MLS on Wednesday.

Montreal are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, having accumulated 11 points from eight matches. They have won three, lost three, and drawn two games.

Montreal managed to win their most recent league fixture, getting past Chicago Fire by a narrow margin of victory. They won the match 1-0 away from home, with Mason Toye scoring the only goal of the game late into the second half.

Meanwhile, DC United enter the game on the back of a 1-0 triumph at home. They beat Inter Miami CF, as Ola Kamara's penalty in the 72nd minute secured the three points for the hosts.

CF Montreal vs DC United Head-to-Head

CF Montreal and DC United have played 22 matches against each other. Montreal have won eight games against Wednesday's opponents, while seven matches have ended in stalemates. DC United have seven wins in this fixture.

The two teams last met in a league game in November 2020. Montreal won the game 3-2, with Bojan Krkic, Victor Wanyama and Rommel Quito scoring for them. Donovan Pines and Ola Kamara netted for DC United, who couldn't avoid a defeat on home soil.

CF Montreal form guide: L-W-L-L-W

DC United form guide: W-L-L-W-W

CF Montreal vs DC United Team News

CF Montreal

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Victor Wanyama is on four yellow cards, and one more could earn him a suspension. Ballou Tabla has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Injuries: Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

DC United

Steven Birnbaum, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Erik Sorga will not feature in Wednesday's game due to injuries.

Junior Moreno will also miss the match as he is on international duty with Venezuela.

Injuries: Steven Birnbaum, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Erik Sorga

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

International Duty: Junior Moreno

CF Montreal vs DC United Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): Clement Diop; Aljaz Struna, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Hamdy, Victor Wanyama, Zorhan Bassong; Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Sunusi Ibrahim

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Kevin Paredes; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Adrien Perez

CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction

Both teams will be confident going into Wednesday's game after picking up three points each in their last games.

However, CF Montreal will fancy their chances in front of the home crowd, and they should be able to eke out a win against DC United.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 DC United

