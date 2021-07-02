CF Montreal vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Inter Miami are back in action in the MLS this weekend as they lock horns with CF Montreal at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have failed to make an impact this season and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

CF Montreal currently find themselves in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign and are in 12th place in the league table at the moment. Phil Neville's charges suffered a 2-1 defeat against Orlando City last week and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

CF Montreal have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won both matches that have been played between the two sides. Inter Miami have never defeated CF Montreal in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for CF Montreal. Inter Miami failed to make an impact on the day and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

CF Montreal form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-L-L

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-W

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Team News

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Joel Waterman, Ballou Tabla, and Erik Hurtado are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. CF Montreal are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Joel Waterman, Ballou Tabla, and Erik Hurtado

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Robbie Robinson is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against CF Montreal this weekend. Gregore and Ryan Shawcross served their suspensions against Orlando City and are available for selection.

Injured: Robbie Robinson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Mason Toye

Victor Ulloa addresses the media in today's press conference ahead of CF Montréal. pic.twitter.com/0VAtn9CAYJ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 1, 2021

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Ryan Shawcross, Leandro Pirez, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Julian Carranza, Jay Chapman, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have assembled an experienced squad over the past two years but have largely failed to make an impact in the MLS. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

CF Montreal can pack a punch on their day and have managed five points from their last three games. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 Inter Miami

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi