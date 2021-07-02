Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Atlanta United at Soldier Field on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Chicago Fire are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have a mountain to climb this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia Union last week and will need to step up in this game.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are currently in 10th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The away side held New York Red Bulls to a stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Last session before this weekend's match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gT8tbnggzE — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 2, 2021

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a slight historical advantage over Chicago Fire and have won five out of nine games played between the two teams. Chicago Fire have managed four victories against Atlanta United and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Atlanta United. Chicago Fire were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this encounter.

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: D-L-L-L-W

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-D-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Team News

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Francisco Calvo and Gaston Gimenez are in South America for Copa America 2021 and are unavailable against Atlanta United.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francisco Calvo, Gaston Gimenez

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Matheus Rossetto and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Josef Martinez is with Venezuela at Copa America 2021 and is also unavailable against Chicago Fire.

Injured: Matheus Rossetto, Emerson Hyndman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Josef Martinez

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Miguel Navarro, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Luka Stojanovic; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

Let freedom ring 🇺🇸



We'll wear these limited edition Americana tops Saturday night.



Get yours ⤵️ — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 1, 2021

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Jake Mulraney; Erick Torres

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United are in the middle of a slump at the moment and have managed only four points in their last five matches. The away side has good players in its ranks but will need to find its stride this month.

Chicago Fire have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Atlanta United are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 Atlanta United

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson’s predictions for the quarterfinal fixtures

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi