Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The Chicago Fire host the Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides going through contrasting seasons.

Chicago Fire are currently bottom of the league, having won only one game this season. Raphael Wicky's squad are on a three-game losing streak following their 1-0 loss to Cincinnati in their last game.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, could potentially go into 2nd with win on Sunday. Jim Curtin's side are currently third in the league, tied on points with second-placed Orlando City and five points behind leaders New England Revolution. The Union have been in incredible form and are on an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

This game will be a huge opportunity for the Philadelphia Union to build on their fantastic start to the season.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Union have won six of their last seven meetings, with the Chicago Fire winning just the one game.

Philadelphia Union came away as 2-0 winners the last time these two teams faced each other back in May. Cory Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored for the Union to get maximum points.

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Philadelphia Union Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Kronholm injured his cruciate ligament in August of last year

Chicago Fire

The Chicago Fire will be without Kenneth Kronholm and Stanislav Ivanov, who won't take part in the next match due to injury. Przemyslaw Frankowski and Gaston Gimenez are on international duty with Poland and Paraguay respectively and hence will be unavailable.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Stanislav Ivanov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union will be without Daniel Gazdag and Ilsinho due to injury. Jose Martinez is on Copa America duty with Venezuela and hence won't be available for this match.

Anthony Fontana and Jack De Vries are undergoing concussion protocol and are still doubts for the game.

Injured: Ilsinho, Daniel Gazdag

Doubtful: Anthony Fontana, Jack De Vries

Unavailable: Jose Martinez

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Miguel Navarro, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Luka Stojanovic, Johan Kappelhof; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers; Robert Beric

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Alejandro Bedoya; Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Cory Burke

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

It's hard to see Philadelphia Union losing this game against a poor Chicago Fire side.

We predict Philadelphia Union will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 Philadelphia Union

