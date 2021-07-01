Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Columbus Crew welcome New England Revolution to the New Crew Stadium on Saturday.

Columbus Crew have failed to taste victory in their last two games and will be aiming to end their shaky form. Meanwhile, New England Revolution will look to bounce back to winning ways after falling to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to FC Dallas last time out.

Columbus Crew failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw against 12th-placed Austin FC.

This followed a 1-0 defeat away to Philadelphia Union, which saw their run of three straight wins come to an end.

This slight drop-off in form has seen Columbus Crew fall to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, level on 15 points with Nashville SC.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution suffered just their second defeat of the season on Monday as they were beaten 2-1 away to bottom dwellers FC Dallas.

Eighteen-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi scored his third and fourth league goals on either side of Gustavo Bou’s 33rd-minute strike to end Dallas’ six-game winless run and shock the visitors.

The result saw New England Revolution’s five-game winning streak come to an end, while also snapping their six-game unbeaten run in the MLS.

Despite the defeat, Bruce Arena’s side still sit at the top of the Eastern Conference table with 23 points, two points ahead of second-placed Orlando City FC.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

Columbus Crew have been the better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 39 wins from 83 historic meetings with New England Revolution. The visitors have picked up 28 wins, while 16 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent game was in May this year, where the Revs were 1-0 winners thanks to Adam Buska's late winner.

Columbus Crew Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

New England Revolution Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Team News

Columbus Crew

The hosts will have to cope without Bradley Wright-Phillips (thigh), Luis Díaz (knee), Artur (hip), and Aidan Morris (ACL) due to injuries.

Injured: Bradley Wright-Phillips, Luis Díaz, Artur, Aidan Morris

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

The visitors will be without the services of Christian Mafla and Luis Caicedo, who remain unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Christian Mafla, Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Kevin Molino, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones; Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan; Gustavo Bou

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction

While both sides have enjoyed impressive starts to the MLS campaign, the hosts have struggled to impress at the attacking end of the pitch. They have scored just nine goals in their 10 outings.

In contrast, the visitors boast the joint highest number of goals in the Eastern Conference and we predict they will outscore the hosts and claim all three points.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 0-2 New England Revolution

