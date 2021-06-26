Dallas vs New England prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Dallas host New England at Toyota Stadium in MLS action on Sunday, with both sides going through contrasting seasons.

Dallas are currently bottom of the Western conference table, having won only one game this season. Luchi Gonzalez's side have been on a terrible run of form and are winless in their last six games.

It will be a tough ask for Dallas to come away with anything from the game against a high-flying New England side.

The Revolution are currently top of the Eastern conference table, having won their last five games. Bruce Arena will know that his side have a great chance of securing all three points and extending their winning streak against a poor Dallas side.

Barring any shocks, this will most likely be a very straight-forward game for New England. Dallas do not look like they will be turning around their fortunes anytime soon.

Dallas vs New England Head-to-Head

Dallas have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five games against New England, winning three of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in 2019. Carles Gil struck in the second half to cancel out Michael Barrios' first-half opener as both sides shared the spoils.

Dallas Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

New England Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Dallas vs New England Team News

Schon in action for Hungary

Dallas

Dallas have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against LAFC this week.

Kyle Zobeck, Matt Hedges, Thomas Roberts, Beni Redzic and Nicky Hernandez are still out due to injury. Meanwhile, Szabolcs Schon is unavailable as he was part of Hungary's Euro 2020 squad.

Injured: Kyle Zobeck, Matt Hedges, Thomas Roberts, Beni Redzic, Nicky Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Szabolcs Schon

New England

New England also came away unscathed from their 3-2 victory against the New York Red Bulls in midweek.

Christian Mafla and Luis Caicedo are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Christian Mafla, Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dallas vs New England Predicted XI

Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; John Nelson, Jose Martinez, Matheus Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Bryan Acosta, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Andres Ricuarte, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones; Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster; Arnor Ingvi Trastason, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan; Gustavo Bou

Dallas vs New England Prediction

It's hard to see Dallas getting anything out of this game considering the form they are in.

We predict New England will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Dallas 0-2 New England

