DC United vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of intriguing games this weekend as Toronto FC take on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, find themselves in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Canadian outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Cincinnati FC last week and will need to prove their mettle in this game.

"We fully expect that, this game it looks different...We can improve in areas that we can control."



DC United vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

DC United have a good record against Toronto FC and have won 14 matches out of a total of 35 games played between the two sides. Toronto FC have managed 11 victories against DC United and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams suffered defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust in this game.

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-W-L

Toronto FC form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-L

DC United vs Toronto FC Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Edison Flores, Erik Sorga, and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Edison Flores, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Erik Sorga

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Altidore is unavailable at the moment

Toronto FC

After his clash with the Toronto FC manager, Jozy Altidore has been training on his own and will be unable to feature in this game. Julian Dunn-Johnson is injured at the moment and has also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Julian Dunn-Johnson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jozy Altidore

DC United vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Frederic Brilliant, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Joseph Mora; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

See you at @AudiField!



Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono; Eriq Zavaleta, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez; Richie Laryea, Justin Morrow, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Ayo Akinola, Alejandro Pozuelo

DC United vs Toronto FC Prediction

DC United are struggling with injuries at the moment and will need to overcome bouts of inconsistency to secure a top-seven finish. The home side won consecutive matches last month and have managed only one point from their last two games.

Toronto FC have struggled to cope with the demands of the MLS this season and will have to play out of their skins in this match. DC United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 Toronto FC

