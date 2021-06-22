Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another important match this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with Houston Dynamo at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best in this match.

Portland Timbers are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Timbers edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have not been at their best this month. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC and will need to bounce back against Portland Timbers this week.

This week in PTFC:



We head to Houston to take on the Dynamo with captain Diego Valeri one goal away from a big milestone.



Read: https://t.co/31ZirldIrA | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/53ttv8qLVs — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 22, 2021

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a decent record against Houston Dynamo and have won eight out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed six victories against Portland Timbers and will look to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Portland Timbers. Houston Dynamo gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-W

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-W-L

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Team News

Houston Dynamo need to win this game

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal for this game. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Cristhian Paredes, Andy Polo, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda remain sidelined with injuries. Yimmi Chara and Felipe are at Copa America 2021 and are unavailable for this match.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Cristhian Paredes, Andy Polo, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yimmi Chara, Felipe Mora

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

Everything about this goal was so nice we needed every angle 😍 pic.twitter.com/e3A9XyLc6J — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 21, 2021

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Houston Dynamo have struggled with their form in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The home side has managed only seven points in its last five games and needs to step up in this match.

Portland Timbers can be lethal on their day but have a depleted squad going into this game. The Timbers are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Portland Timbers

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi