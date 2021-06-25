Inter Miami vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Miami lock horns with Orlando City at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far and have a point to prove in this match.

Orlando City have been in impressive form this season and are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The away side stunned San Jose Earthquakes by a 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have failed to meet expectations this year and find themselves in 11th place in the league table at the moment. Phil Neville's charges slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against DC United in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Inter Miami and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as their head-to-head record in the MLS is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of a total of four games played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. Orlando City were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-L

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-W-W

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Team News

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Robbie Robinson and Rodolfo Pizarro are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Orlando City this weekend. Gregore and Ryan Shawcross were sent off against DC United and are suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Robbie Robinson, Rodolfo Pizarro

Suspended: Gregore, Ryan Shawcross

Unavailable: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Ruan and Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato are injured and will be unable to play a part against Inter Miami. Pedro Gallese is representing Peru at Copa America 2021 and cannot be included in the squad.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Ruan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Gallese

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Nicolas Figal, Leandro Pirez, Kevin Leerdam; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Julian Carranza, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brandon Austin; Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Junior Urso, Benji Michel, Christopher Mueller; Nani, Daryl Dike

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Inter Miami have assembled an experienced squad over the past two years but have largely failed to make an impact in the MLS. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, have the ideal mix of youth and experience and have been excellent this season. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Orlando City

