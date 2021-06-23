Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to action this Thursday as Los Angeles FC welcome Dallas to the Banc of California Stadium.

The hosts have managed just one win in their last seven outings, while the visitors are currently on a five-game winless run.

Los Angeles FC failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Houston Dynamo.

Jose Cifuentes opened the scoring in the 50th minute, but Maximiliano Urruti scored his fifth goal of the season for Houston Dynamo to force a share of the spoils.

Bob Bradley's men have now failed to taste victory in six of their last seven outings. They have managed just two wins so far this season.

With nine points from eight games, the hosts currently occupy ninth place in the Western Conference table, level on points with 10th-placed Austin FC.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, have failed to hit their stride so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Luchi Gonzalez's side failed to end their poor run of results last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United FC.

Eighteen-year-old forward Ricardo Pepi drew FC Dallas level in the 68th minute after Franco Fragapane gave the visitors a first-half lead.

FC Dallas are winless in their last five outings, picking up three draws and losing twice. This poor run is down to their struggles on the road, where they are yet to pick up a point so far.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. The results have been split right down the middle in their four previous meetings.

Both sides have picked up one win, while two games have ended in draws.

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

FC Dallas Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Team News

Los Angeles FC

The hosts will be without the services of Erik Duenas and Kwadwo Opoku, who have both been ruled out with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Brian Rodriguez and Diego Palacios are currently on international duty with Uruguay and Ecuador respectively.

Injured: Erik Duenas, Kwadwo Opoku

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Brian Rodriguez, Diego Palacios

FC Dallas

The visitors have a few injury woes in their camp as Thomas Roberts and Kyle Zobeck remain ruled out through leg and hamstring injuries.

Injured: Thomas Roberts, Kyle Zobeck

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Marco Farfan, Eddie Seguna, Jesus Murillo, Tristan Blackmon; Mark Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes; Corey Baird, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; John Nelson, Jose Martinez, Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Acosta; Andres Ricaurte, Jader Obrian, Freddy Vargas; Franco Jara

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

Both sides have struggled for results in recent weeks and will be aiming to pick up the win to get their season up and running. However, FC Dallas have been dreadful away from home, where they are currently on a three-game losing streak.

We predict the hosts will claim a narrow win as they head into the game with a stronger squad.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-0 FC Dallas

