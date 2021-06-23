Minnesota United vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS 2021 action continues with Minnesota United taking on Austin FC at Allianz Field Stadium on Wednesday.

Austin FC are 20th in the MLS standings with nine points from nine games. They have a record of two wins, three draws, and four losses. In their most recent league fixture, Austin played out a goalless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes at home.

Minnesota United are right behind Austin FC in the league table with eight points from eight matches played. They have registered two wins, two draws, and four losses so far. Their last league game ended in a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas.

Austin FC's Franco Fragapane had put the visitors ahead with a goal in the 36th minute, but Ricardo Pepi's 68th-minute strike rescued a point for the home side.

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Austin FC have played just one game against each other. The two sides met in the first week of May 2021, in a game that ended 1-0 in favor of Austin FC.

Diego Fagundez's 17th-minute goal clinched the win for Austin FC. Five yellow cards were given out in that match. Wednesday could result in another feisty affair between the two teams with an aggressive approach.

Minnesota United form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Austin FC form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Team News

Minnesota United

Emanuel Reynoso is expected to start on Wednesday, and Franco Fragapane should retain his place in the starting XI after last matchday's performance.

Ike Opara is out with an injury. Robin Lod, Jan Gregus and Jukka Raitala will be unavailable for selection as they are on international duty.

Injured: Ike Opara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Robin Lod, Jan Gregus and Jukka Raitala

Home is whenever I’m with you. https://t.co/GnQXPexY3C — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) June 22, 2021

Austin FC

Danny Hoesen, Daniel Pereira, Hector Jimenez, Ben Sweat and Ulises Segura remain on the treatment table.

Austin FC are expected to name an unchanged starting lineup after their stalemate with the Earthquakes.

Injured: Danny Hoesen, Daniel Pereira, Hector Jimenez, Ben Sweat and Ulises Segura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Bakaye, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Juan Agudelo, Ramon Abila; Adrien Hunou

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Jhohan Romana, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Berhalter, Tomas Pochettino; Cecilio Dominguez, Jon Gallagher, Jared Stroud

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Prediction

Both teams have failed to put in a single convincing performance so far this season, and it won't be a surprise if they play out a goalless draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Minnesota United 0-0 Austin FC

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Edited by Peter P