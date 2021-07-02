Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will need to step up in this match.

Minnesota United are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The home side edged Portland Timbers to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, have failed to meet expectations so far and are in 11th place in the league table at the moment. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-1 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and cannot afford another loss this weekend.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of a total of eight games played between the two teams.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in August last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Minnesota United. San Jose Earthquakes failed to impose themselves on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: W-W-D-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-L-D-L-L

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Ike Opara is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Minnesota United are in excellent form and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Ike Opara

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Luciano Abecasis and Carlos Fierro are carrying injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match. Marcos Lopez is representing Peru in Copa America 2021 and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Luciano Abecasis, Carlos Fierro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marcos Lopez

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Romain Matenire; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Franco Fragapane; Adrien Hunou

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Eric Remedi; Andres Rios, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Minnesota United have consistently punched above their weight this year and are unbeaten in their last six MLS matches. The home side has shown tremendous improvement over the past year and can potentially pull off a few more upsets in the coming months.

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled to justify their potential this season and are in the middle of a slump at the moment. Minnesota United have been the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

