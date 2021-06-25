Nashville SC vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC welcome CF Montreal to Nissan Stadium for an enticing MLS 2021 encounter set to take place on Saturday.

Nashville SC are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They have 14 points from nine matches played and have registered three wins, five draws and a loss so far.

Nashville won their last league game 3-2, with a late brace by Luke Haakenson handing Gary Smith's side three points.

Meanwhile, Montreal are coming off a goalless draw against DC United, with Zorhan Bassong's sending off at the 45th-minute mark altering the course of the game.

Montreal's defiant defense didn't allow DC United to take advantage of the red card, ensuring the team remained unbeaten for the second successive game.

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and CF Montreal have played two matches against each other so far. Nashville won one game while the other match ended in a draw.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season. Mason Toye and Zachary-Brault Guillard's first-half goals were answered by second-half strikes from Nashville's Jhonder Cadiz and Hany Mukhtar.

Nashville SC form guide: D-W-D-L-W

CF Montreal form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Team News

Nashville SC

Forward Jhonder Cadiz is on international duty with Venezuela. Daniel Rios is recuperating from a foot injury, while a knee problem has kept Brian Anunga out of action since May.

Walker Zimmerman has been sidelined with an adductor injury.

Injured: Daniel Rios, Brian Anunga, and Walker Zimmerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Jhonder Cadiz

CF Montreal

Zorhan Bassong has been suspended after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in the last game. Defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama has also been suspended.

Clement Diop picked up an apparent injury late in the game against Toronto, which puts his participation in doubt for Saturday's clash.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Clement Diop

Suspensions: Zorhan Bassong and Victor Wanyama

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Taylor Washington, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Luke Haakenson

Un vrai guerrier 💪



A tough but deserved clean sheet for Clément Diop.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/uBZGHYB6QE — CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) June 24, 2021

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Pantemis; Aljaz Struna, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Amar Sejdic, Samuel Piette, Mustafa Kizza; Djordje Mihailovic, Ahmed Hamdy; Bjorn Johnsen

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Prediction

Both teams have a defensive approach and will be wary of dropping points. Hence, Nashville SC and CF Montreal are expected to play out a draw on Saturday evening.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 CF Montreal

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Edited by Peter P