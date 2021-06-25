Nashville SC vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC welcome CF Montreal to Nissan Stadium for an enticing MLS 2021 encounter set to take place on Saturday.
Nashville SC are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They have 14 points from nine matches played and have registered three wins, five draws and a loss so far.
Nashville won their last league game 3-2, with a late brace by Luke Haakenson handing Gary Smith's side three points.
Meanwhile, Montreal are coming off a goalless draw against DC United, with Zorhan Bassong's sending off at the 45th-minute mark altering the course of the game.
Montreal's defiant defense didn't allow DC United to take advantage of the red card, ensuring the team remained unbeaten for the second successive game.
Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head
Nashville SC and CF Montreal have played two matches against each other so far. Nashville won one game while the other match ended in a draw.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season. Mason Toye and Zachary-Brault Guillard's first-half goals were answered by second-half strikes from Nashville's Jhonder Cadiz and Hany Mukhtar.
Nashville SC form guide: D-W-D-L-W
CF Montreal form guide: W-L-L-W-D
Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020
Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Team News
Nashville SC
Forward Jhonder Cadiz is on international duty with Venezuela. Daniel Rios is recuperating from a foot injury, while a knee problem has kept Brian Anunga out of action since May.
Walker Zimmerman has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
Injured: Daniel Rios, Brian Anunga, and Walker Zimmerman
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
International Duty: Jhonder Cadiz
CF Montreal
Zorhan Bassong has been suspended after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in the last game. Defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama has also been suspended.
Clement Diop picked up an apparent injury late in the game against Toronto, which puts his participation in doubt for Saturday's clash.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Clement Diop
Suspensions: Zorhan Bassong and Victor Wanyama
Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Predicted XI
Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Taylor Washington, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Luke Haakenson
CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Pantemis; Aljaz Struna, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Amar Sejdic, Samuel Piette, Mustafa Kizza; Djordje Mihailovic, Ahmed Hamdy; Bjorn Johnsen
Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Prediction
Both teams have a defensive approach and will be wary of dropping points. Hence, Nashville SC and CF Montreal are expected to play out a draw on Saturday evening.
Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 CF Montreal
Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far