Nashville SC vs Toronto prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC play host to Toronto at Nissan Stadium on Thursday in the latest round of MLS 2021 games.

Nashville SC are 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings as a result of tallying 11 points from eight matches. They lost their last game 2-0 away to the New York Red Bulls, with goals from Fabio and Kyle Duncan ensuring a comfortable win for the home team.

However, Nashville have enjoyed good form at home and will be looking to register their third successive win at Nissan Stadium when they play Toronto.

Meanwhile, Toronto are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a dismal record of one win, two draws and five losses. They ended up losing their most recent league fixture, falling to a late winner by Orlando City SC's Junior Orso.

The game ended 3-2 in favor of Orlando City, denying Toronto a much-needed draw.

Nashville SC vs Toronto Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and Toronto FC have played only one game so far. Nashville ran out 1-0 winners in that clash, with Daniel Rios scoring the decisive goal.

Nashville SC form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Toronto form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Nashville SC vs Toronto Team News

Nashville SC

Brian Anunga is expected to miss the game due to a knee injury. Johnder Cadiz has been sidelined as per COVID-19 protocols.

Injured: Brian Anunga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid 19: Johnder Cadiz

Toronto

Toronto will miss the services of forward Ifunanyachi Achara, who is unavailable for selection due to a long-term knee issue. Erickson Gallardo is out with a groin problem, while Yeferson Soteldo misses out with a thigh injury.

Injured: Ifunanyachi Achara, Erickson Gallardo, Yeferson Soteldo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Toronto Team Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence; Michael Bradley, Auro, Marco Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo; Nick DeLeon, Ayo Akinola

Nashville SC vs Toronto Team Prediction

Toronto's poor form gives Nashville a great opportunity to seal a win and move up the table. The visitors have struggled to excel at either end of the pitch, and it is hard to imagine them leaving the Nissan Stadium with any points.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-0 Toronto

Edited by Peter P