New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls will aim to make it three straight wins in the MLS when they travel to Gillette Stadium to take on New England Revolution.

The hosts head into the game in superb form and will look to pick up their fifth victory on the bounce.

New England Revolution continued their blistering start to the campaign last time out as they claimed a 3-2 win away to New York City FC.

Midfielder Tommy McNamara scored the winner in the 88th minute, three minutes after Ismael Tajouri-Shradi drew the hosts level.

Bruce Arena's men have now gone six games unbeaten, picking up one draw and winning their last five games.

This impressive run of results has seen New England Revolution surge to the summit of the Eastern Conference table. They have a five-point cushion on second-placed Orlando City.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, have hit their stride in recent weeks. Gerhard Struber's side ended their two-game losing streak when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Orlando City just before the international break.

This was quickly followed by a 2-0 victory when they welcomed Nashville SC to the Red Bull Arena last time out.

Fabio and Kyle Duncan scored in either half to hand New York Red Bulls their first victory over the newly-promoted side.

This upturn in form has helped them rise to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, level on 12 points with DC United.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head

New England Revolution have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their 67 meetings with New York Red Bulls.

The visitors have picked up 21 wins, while 20 games have ended all square.

New England Revolution Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Team News

New England Revolution

The hosts will be without the services of midfielder Luis Alberto Caicedo, who has been sidelined since April with a leg injury.

Injured: Luis Alberto Caicedo

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

The visitors will be unable to count on Youba Diarra and Aaron Long, who have been ruled out with muscle and Achilles tendon injuries respectively.

Injured: Youba Diarra, Aaron Long

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-5-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Maciel, Matt Polster, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan, Arnor Ingvi Traustason; Adam Buksa

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Andres Reyes, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Dru Yearwood, Tom Edwards, Sean Davis, Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Both sides head into this game in fine form and we expect a high-scoring and entertaining contest. However, the visitors have lost all three away games this season and we predict New England Revolution will capitalize on this and claim all three points.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-0 New York Red Bulls

