New York City FC vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York City FC welcome Atlanta United to the Red Bull Arena on Thursday.

The hosts will look to quickly bounce back to winning ways after losing to New England Revolution last time out. Meanwhile, the visitors will be aiming to end their three-game winless streak.

New York City failed to claim successive wins in the Eastern Conference when they were beaten 3-2 by New England Revolution on Sunday.

In an end-to-end affair, Gustavo Bou, Jonathan Bell and Tommy McNamara were all on target to hand New England Revolution their third straight victory.

Ronny Deila's men have failed to taste victory in four of their last five games, with the 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC being the exception.

The dip in form has seen New York City drop to seventh place in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United picked up a third straight draw last time out when they hosted Philadelphia Union.

After trailing for most of the game, Cory Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored in the final six minutes of the game to hand the visitors a hard-earned 2-2 draw.

Gabriel Heinze's side have managed just one win in their last eight games across all competitions, picking up five draws and losing on two occasions.

New York City vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. Atlanta United have been the better of the two teams, claiming four wins, while New York FC have picked up two. Two other games have ended all square.

Their last encounter came back in September 2019, when New York City cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory on home turf.

New York City Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Atlanta United Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

New York City vs Atlanta United Team News

New York City

The hosts will be without the services of Gedion Zelalem and Heber, who have both been ruled out with knee injuries. Alexandre Callens is on international duty with Peru.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Heber

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alexandre Callens

Atlanta United

Jurgen Damm and Emerson Hyndman remain on the sidelines for the visitors as they battle leg problems. Ronald Hernandez and Josef Martinez are currently on international duty with Venezuela.

Injured: Jurgen Damm and Emerson Hyndman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ronald Hernandez, Josef Martinez

New York City vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

New York City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Malte Amundsen; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto

New York City vs Atlanta United Prediction

After the first eight games, the two sides have been inseparable in the Eastern Conference and are currently tied on 11 points.

We predict a share of the spoils as they both head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: New York City 1-1 Atlanta United

Edited by Peter P