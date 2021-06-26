New York City FC vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as New York City FC take on DC United at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

DC United are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against CF Montreal last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have improved over the past year. The New York outfit edged Atlanta United to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC vs DC United Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a good record against DC United and have won seven matches out of a total of 15 games played between the two teams. DC United have managed five victories against New York City FC and will want to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for DC United. New York City FC were not at their best on the day and need to step up this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-L-D

DC United form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-L-L

New York City FC vs DC United Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber and Gedion Zelalem this weekend. Alexander Callens is representing Peru at Copa America 2021 and is unavailable for this game.

Injured: Heber, Gedion Zelalem

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alexander Callens

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Edison Flores, Erik Sorga, and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Edison Flores, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Erik Sorga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs DC United Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Kevin Paredes; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Adrien Perez

New York City FC vs DC United Prediction

New York City FC have hit their stride this season and picked up a crucial victory against Atlanta United last week. The likes of Jesus Medina and Valentin Castellanos can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

DC United have managed only four points in their last five MLS matches and cannot afford another debacle in this match. New York City FC are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-0 DC United

