Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City will aim to make it four wins on the trot when they welcome New York Red Bulls to Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors are winless in their last two MLS outings and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Orlando City maintained their impressive form in the MLS last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win away to Inter Miami.

After former Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain gave the hosts a 67th-minute lead, goals from Chris Meuller and Nani helped Orlando City turn the game around and claim all three points.

Oscar Pareja's men have now claimed three straight victories and have only lost once in their 10 league outings.

This fine run of results has seen Orlando City rise to second place in the Eastern Conference table, two points off leaders New England Revolution.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls continued to struggle for results as they played out a drab draw with Atlanta United last time out.

This followed a 3-2 away defeat at the hands of league leaders New England Revolution.

Gerhard Struber's side have managed just two wins from their last six outings, picking up one draw and losing on three occasions.

With 13 points from 10 outings, New York Red Bulls are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with DC United and Montreal Impact.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head

New York Red Bulls have a slight upper hand in this fixture, having claimed seven wins from 14 games pla against Orlando City. The hosts have picked up five wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Orlando City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

New York Red Bulls Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Orlando City

The hosts will be without the services of Pedro Gallese and Jhegson Mendez, who are both on international duty with Peru and Ecuador respectively. Alexandre Pato and Ruan will also miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Ruan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Gallese, Jhegson Mendez

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Daniel Royer, Caden Clark, Andrew Gutman and Youba Diarra are all injured and will miss the game for the visitors. Cristian Cásseres Jr. is currently on international duty with Venezuela and will also sit out this tie.

Injured: Aaron Long, Daniel Royer, Caden Clark, Andrew Gutman, Youba Diarra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristian Cásseres Jr.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brandon Austin; Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Junior Urso, Benji Michel, Christopher Mueller; Nani, Daryl Dike

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andres Reyes, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Florian Valot; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have struggled to hit their stride and are currently languishing in mid-table. This has been down to their poor performances on the road, where they have picked up just one point from five games. We predict Orlando City will capitalize on their dire form and claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Edited by Shardul Sant