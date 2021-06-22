Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns to action this Wednesday as Orlando City host San Jose Earthquakes at the Exploria Stadium.

The hosts will aim to build on their 3-2 victory over Toronto FC, while the visitors will be looking to end their dire five-game winless run.

Orlando City returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a hard fought 3-2 win away to Toronto FC.

Ayo Akinola and Jonathan Osorio scored to draw Toronto level after falling two goals behind. But Brazilian midfielder Junior Urso grabbed the winner for the visitors in the 84th minute.

The result followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the New York Red Bulls which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Orlando City have been impressive so far and currently occupy second place in the Eastern Conference table, level on 15 points with third-placed Philadelphia Union.

In stark contrast, San Jose Earthquakes have endured a shaky start to the new MLS campaign.

After opening the season with a 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo, Matias Almeyda's men went on an impressive three-game winning run, beating FC Dallas, DC United and Real Salt Lake.

However, they have since suffered a disappointing drop-off in form and failed to taste victory in their subsequent five games.

San Jose Earthquakes ended their run of four straight losses last time out when they played out an uneventful goalless draw with fellow strugglers Austin FC.

With 10 points from eight outings, the visitors sit in eighth place in the Western Conference table, two points behind Houston Dynamo in the final playoff spot.

Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head

The results have been split evenly between the two sides in their five previous meetings. Orlando City and San Jose Earthquakes have both picked up one win, while three games have ended in draws.

They last met in September 2019, with San Jose Earthquakes strolling to a comfortable 3-0 victory in that encounter.

Orlando City Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Orlando City

Ruan (abdominal) and forward Alexandre Pato (knee) will both miss the game due to injuries. Pedro Gallese and Sebastian Mendez are both on international duty with Peru and Ecuador respectively

Injured: Ruan, Alexandre Pato

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Gallese, Sebastian Mendez

San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes boss Matias Almeyda has a fully fit squad with no suspension concerns heading into Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brandon Austin; Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson; Joey DeZart, Junior Urso; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Tesho Akindele

San Jose Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Luciano Abescaris; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Carlos Fierro, Andres Rios, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Orlando City have been impressive so far and head into the game as one of the most in-form sides in the Eastern Conference. San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, have struggled for results and have been winless since 8 May.

We predict the hosts will maintain their fine form and claim all three points as Almeyda's men are yet to hit their stride.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Peter P