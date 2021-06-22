Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Philadelphia Union take on Columbus Crew at the PPL Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this year and have a point to prove in this match.

Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, find themselves in fourth place in the league table and will look to leapfrog their opponents this week. The away side eased past Chicago Fire last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 15 matches out of a total of 28 games played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed nine victories against Columbus Crew and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this game.

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-W-D

Columbus Crew form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-L-L

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Team News

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jose Martinez is representing Venezuela at Copa America 2021 and is unavailable against Columbus Crew.

Injured: Jack de Vries, Ilsinho

Doubtful: Sergio Santos

Unavailable: Jose Martinez

Columbus Crew need to win this game

Columbus Crew

Perry Kitchen and Milton Valenzuela are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to play a part in this match. Luis Diaz has made progress with his recovery and is likely to be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Perry Kitchen, Milton Valenzuela, Luis Diaz

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Anthony Fontana, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Cory Burke, Kacper Przybylko

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Harrison Afful; Artur, Darlington Nagbe; Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Philadelphia Union have built a formidable squad this year and have plenty of experience in their ranks. The likes of Kacper Przybylko and Cory Burke can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Columbus Crew have effectively overcome their slump and are in good form going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Columbus Crew

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi