Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Minnesota United are unbeaten in five games as they take on an inconsistent Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers will be looking to get back to their best as they square off against the Loons on Saturday. They've had a relatively decent start to the campaign but defeats at regular intervals have snapped their momentum regularly.

Giovanni Savarese's men were held to a 2-2 draw in their latest outing by Houston Dynamo. After going two goals behind in the first half, Dairon Asprilla got the Timbers back into the game in the 50th minute. Jeremy Ebobisse struck in stoppage time to help Portland Timbers gain a valuable point.

They were able to maintain their position at fifth in the MLS Western Conference standings. A win against the Loons will help them settle into the playoff spots.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United have been in resurgent form of late. After losing their first four matches of the season, they have now gone five matches without losing. They have also picked up three wins in that time.

They currently sit just one point off a playoff spot. Adrian Heath's men will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak and climb higher up the table against Portland Timbers. Minnesota United picked up a 2-0 win in their latest outing against Austin thanks to early first-half goals from Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers' and Minnesota United's head-to-head record makes for interesting reading. They have met a total of 18 times. Both sides have won six matches each. Six matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was in March 2020 when Minnesota United won the game 3-1.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Minnesota United form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Team News

Portland Timbers

Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Cristhian Paredes and Jaroslaw Niezgoda continue to be sidelined with injuries. Yimmy Chara and Felipe Mora are on international duty.

Injuries: Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Cristhian Paredes, Andy Polo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

International duty: Yimmy Chara, Felipe Mora

Minnesota United

Robin Lod and Jan Gregus are on international duty. Ike Opara is out with an injury and Kibunguchy's involvement is in doubt.

Injuries: Robin Lod, Jan Gregus, Ike Opara

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

International duty: Robin Lod, Jan Gregus

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Marvin Loria; Renzo Zambrano, Dairon Asprilla; Jeremy Ebobisse

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Franco Fragapano; Adrien Hunou, Emanuel Reynoso

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Prediction

Portland Timbers have been inconsistent while Minnesota United have looked good in recent times after a slow start. It could be a tight affair and it's difficult to differentiate between the two sides.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Minnesota United

