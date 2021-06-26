San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

San Jose Earthquakes will play host to LA Galaxy at PayPal Park on Sunday in the latest round of MLS 2021 games.

LA Galaxy are third in the Western Conference standings, having registered six wins and three losses in nine matches. They are coming off a 2-1 away triumph against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The encounter was filled with drama till the very end, as LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez scored a winner in injury time a minute after Vancouver's Janio Bikel had restored parity in the 92nd minute of the game.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes received a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Orlando City in their most recent league fixture. Goals from Nani and braces from Benji Michael and Daryl Dike secured a comfortable win for the home side, as the Earthquakes managed to muster just one shot on target.

The San Jose Earthquakes are tenth in the Western Conference table, with 10 points from 10 games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head

The two MLS teams have played 88 games between them so far. The LA Galaxy hold the bragging rights with 40 wins, while the San Jose Earthquakes have won 31 games. 17 matches have ended in a stalemate.

LA Galaxy prevailed by a narrow margin of 1-0 in the last meeting between the two sides. Tanner Beason's 70th-minute strike was enough to secure the three points for Greg Vanney's men.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: L-D-L-L-L

LA Galaxy form guide: W-L-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Earthquakes fans can expect major changes to the starting lineup following the embarrassment suffered in the last game. Tanner Beason is expected to start at the heart of the defense, with full-backs Tommy Thompson and Paul Marie potentially getting dropped after their poor performance against Orlando.

Carlos Fierro is set to miss this game due to a thigh injury. Marcos Lopez is with the Peruvian national team for Copa America and hence is unavailable

Injured: Carlos Fierro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marcos Lopez

LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy will have to negotiate the absence of Jalen Neal, who hasn't played a single game this season. Daniel Steres also misses out after picking up a hamstring injury on the weekend. Centre-back Darren Williams returns to the fold after serving a three-game suspension.

Injured: Jalen Neal, Daniel Steres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Predicted XI

San Jose Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Luciano Abescaris; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Shea Salinas, Andres Rios, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

𝕵𝖔𝖌𝖆 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖙𝖔 🇧🇷



Nathan put on a clinic overseas. pic.twitter.com/cBUqN30w7k — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) June 25, 2021

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Darren Williams, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Sebastian Lletget, Sacha Kljestan; Cameron Dunbar, Efrain Alvarez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernández

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last six games. The LA Galaxy will see this as a brilliant opportunity to take advantage of a side lacking confidence and collect three points on the road.

We predict a straight-forward LA Galaxy win.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 0-3 LA Galaxy

