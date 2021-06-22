Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Seattle Sounders are back in action with another important MLS fixture this week as they take on Real Salt Lake at the Lumen Field on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting campaigns so far and will need to win this game.

Real Salt Lake are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and will be intent on winning their games in hand. The away side eased past Vancouver Whitecaps last week and can pull off a positive result this week.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have enjoyed an exceptional season and are currently at the top of the league table. The Sounders edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have a decent record against Real Salt Lake and have won 15 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 13 victories against the Sounders and can trouble their opponents this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Seattle Sounders. Real Salt Lake did pull off a positive display on the day but will need to be more clinical in this match.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: W-D-D-W-W

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: W-D-D-D-L

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and has been ruled out of this match. Xavier Arreaga is representing Ecuador at Copa America 2021 and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Nouhou Tolo, Joshua Atencio

Unavailable: Xavier Arreaga

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera has effectively recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad this week. Real Salt Lake have been impressive this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Abdoulaye Cissoko, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

A tradition has been born.



After every #RSL home game we will now "gift" our supporters with a team signed ball. pic.twitter.com/QzyDLRtDoE — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 1, 2021

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Seattle Sounders are the only unbeaten team in the MLS at the moment and have been in exceptional form this year. The likes of Fredy Monteiro and Raul Ruidiaz have shouldered the goalscoring burden for the Sounders this season and will need to step up in this match.

Real Salt Lake have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to be at their best to pull off an upset in this game. Seattle Sounders are the better team, however, and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi