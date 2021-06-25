Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field on Saturday. The two teams are at opposite ends of the league table and have a point to prove in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps have endured a difficult MLS campaign so far and are currently in 12th place in the league table. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in excellent form and are at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment. The Sounders edged Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 16 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed seven victories against Seattle Sounders and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Seattle Sounders. Vancouver Whitecaps were well below their best on the day and need to take it up a notch in this game.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: W-W-D-D-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-L

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and has been ruled out of this match. Xavier Arreaga is representing Ecuador at Copa America 2021 and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Nouhou Tolo

Unavailable: Xavier Arreaga

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Tosaint Ricketts is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Seattle Sounders this week. Ali Adnan is yet to complete his travel formalities and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: Tosaint Ricketts

Doubtful: Jake Nerwinski

Unavailable: Ali Adnan

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Abdoulaye Cissoko, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Andy Rose, Javain Brown; Janio Bikel, Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Lucas Cavallini

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Seattle Sounders are the only unbeaten team in the MLS at the moment and have been in exceptional form this year. The likes of Fredy Monteiro and Raul Ruidiaz have shouldered the goalscoring burden for the Sounders this season and will need to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps have struggled this season and have several issues to resolve ahead of this game. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

