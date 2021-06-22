Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches as Colorado Rapids take on Sporting Kansas City at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove this week.

Sporting Kansas are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Portland Timbers last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids have also been excellent this year and currently find themselves in third place in the league table. The Rapids defeated Cincinnati FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 19 matches out of 51 games played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed 16 victories against Sporting Kansas City and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in October last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Colorado Rapids have improved in recent months and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-W-W

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-W-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Graham Zusi and Gadi Kinda are currently injured and might not recover in time for this match. Brooks Thompson has made progress with his recovery, however, and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: Graham Zusi, Gadi Kinda

Unavailable: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jonathan Lewis has recovered from his knock and will likely play a part against Sporting Kansas City.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey; Felipe Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-4-2): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis, Nicolas Benezet, Jack Price; Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been impressive in their MLS campaign so far and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Alan Pulido has been excellent for the home side and will be intent on finding the back of the net this week.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day and have won four of their last five games in the MLS. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi