Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Sporting Kansas City take on an inconsistent Los Angeles FC side at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference matchup.

Sporting Kansas City played some great football and scored some beautiful team goals to get past Colorado Rapids. Striker Daniel Salloi raised his goal tally for the 2021 MLS season to six goals with a brace in Wednesday's game. Felipe Hernandez completed the scoring for Sporting Kansas City, who currently sit second in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Wednesday's win will instill a lot of confidence in Peter Vermes' men. The Colorado Rapids had been in good form and had won five of their last six games in the lead-up to their loss on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC have had an uneven start to their 2021 MLS campaign. They will hit the road to take on Sporting Kansas City on the back of a 2-0 win over FC Dallas, who have had a terrible start to their campaign.

Bob Bradley's men are currently eighth on the Western Conference standings with three wins, three losses and three draws in nine matches.

They have conceded nine of the 10 goals in the 2021 season in the second half. LAFC will need to focus on snapping out of the habit of getting complacent in important phases of the game when they take on an in-form Sporting KC.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have clashed with Los Angeles FC four times and the sides have shared the spoils. Both teams have won two games each. The last time the two sides locked horns was in July 2019 when Los Angeles FC won the game 5-1.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Graham Zusi and Gadi Kinda are doubts for this one. Zusi has been recovering from a hamstring issue and Kinda has been unavailable due to illness. Remi Walter and Kendall McIntosh continue to be unavailable due to injuries as well, while Issimat Mirin is a doubt.

Injuries: Remi Walter, Kendall McIntosh

Doubtful: Graham Zusi, Gadi Kinda

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles FC

Right-back Erik Duenas is still in recovery after suffering an ankle injury in May. Kwadwo Opoku is also out with a knee injury. Diego Palacios is on international duty with the Ecuador National Team at Copa America 2021. Mark-Anthony Kaye is a doubt.

Injuries: Erik Duenas, Kwadwo Opoku

Doubtful: Mark-Anthony Kaye

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey; Felipe Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-hwan; Latif Blessing, Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes; Corey Baird, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City played some really good football against Colorado Rapids in their latest outing. Los Angeles FC have been hit-or-miss and Sporting Kansas City should be able to pick up the win here.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Los Angeles FC

