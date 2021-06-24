Toronto vs Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto host Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, as both teams look to turn around their poor starts to the season.

Toronto are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference table, only one point off the bottom. Chris Armas' side have been in terrible form of late and are currently on a four-game losing streak. They have a great opportunity to leapfrog Cincinnati with a win on Sunday and potentially end the weekend 11th in the league.

Cincinnati have also had a poor start to the season and are currently 12th in the table, two points above Toronto with a game in hand. Jaap Stam's side beat the Chicago Fire in their last game and the Dutchman will hope that the win can kickstart their season. A win on Sunday could potentially take Cincinnati to within one point of Atlanta United in 10th position.

“We've just got to find a way now to really tighten up a few little things to get us across the line.”#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) June 24, 2021

Both sides will be looking for a win to change their fortunes and that could make for a feisty clash on Sunday.

Toronto vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Toronto has dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, winning all three of their previous meetings against Cincinnati, scoring eight goals.

Toronto came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in October last year. A first-half Patrick Mullins strike was enough to secure all three points for the Reds.

Toronto Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Cincinnati Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Toronto vs Cincinnati Team News

Maikel van der Werff has been a huge miss for Cincinnati

Toronto

Toronto's Ifunayachi Achara, Julian Dunn-Johnson and Yeferson Soteldo are still unavailable due to injury. Erickson Gallardo is still fighting a groin problem and won't be available for this match.

Injured: Ifunayachi Achara, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Yeferson Soteldo, Erickson Gallardo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cincinnati

Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey and Calvin Harris are unavailable due to injuries for the Orange and Blue. Harris had a successful surgery to his meniscus last week and will be out for six to eight weeks as per manager Stam.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey, Calvin Harris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto vs Cincinnati Predicted XI

"If you believe in it, then you get there." HC Jaap Stam shares his thoughts on the road win with @Alex_Stec_#CHIvCIN | #FCCincy pic.twitter.com/ukkEsuv7B0 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) June 24, 2021

Toronto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Quentin Westberg; Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley; Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Richie Laryea; Ayo Akinola

Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Luciano Acosta, Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz; Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal, Jurgen Locadia

Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction

Both teams are on bad runs of form so one shouldn't expect much from the game in terms of excitement.

We predict Cincinnati will be able to come away with a victory in a tight game.

Prediction: Toronto 0-1 Cincinnati

