Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

A Galaxy will aim to return to winning ways in the MLS when they visit Rio Tinto Stadium to take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday.

The hosts are currently on a four-game losing streak and will be desperate to end this poor run of results.

Vancouver Whitecaps failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Real Salt Lake.

Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach put on a show as he scored in either half to hand Real Salt Lake the win and end their run of three straight draws.

The result condemned Vancouver Whitecaps to their fourth straight defeat and their fifth in their last six outings.

This dreadful form has seen Marc Dos Santos' men drop to 12th place in the Western Conference standings, level on points with rock-bottom FC Dallas.

LA Galaxy, on the other hand, failed to build on their 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes as they were beaten 2-1 by Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

After falling behind through Sacha Kljestan’s 21st-minute penalty, goals from Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Raul Ruidiaz helped Seattle Sounders complete an impressive comeback.

It was a second defeat in three games for Greg Vanney's side, who have suffered a slight drop-off in form in recent weeks.

With 15 points from eight outings, LA Galaxy currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference table.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head

LA Galaxy have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their last 26 meetings with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The hosts have picked up eight wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Vancouver Whitecaps Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

LA Galaxy Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

The hosts will be without the services of defenders Bruno Gaspar and Jakob Nerwinski, who are nursing knee injuries. Ali Adnan remains unavailable as he is currently having visa issues.

Injured: Bruno Gaspar, Jakob Nerwinski

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ali Adnan

LA Galaxy

Head coach Greg Vanney will be unable to call upon the services of Jalen Neal, who has been ruled out with a foot problem. Derrick Williams will also miss the game as he is currently suspended.

Injured: Jalen Neal

Suspended: Derrick William

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody; Nick Besler, Pablo Ruiz; Justin Meram, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak; Rubio Rubin

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Adam Saldana, Sacha Kljestan; Cameron Dunbar, Efrain Alvarez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernández

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps head into the game on a dire run of results and will be looking to end their four-game losing streak. While LA Galaxy have experienced a slight dip in form, they have been the better side so far this season.

We predict they will take advantage of the hosts’ recent struggles and claim all three points.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 LA Galaxy

Also Read: Portugal vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Peter P