India has announced a 16-member squad for the Women's Softball team, which will be making its debut in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Notably, the Shaoxing Baseball & Softball Sports Centre in Hangzhou will host the softball competition at Asian Games 2023.

The Indian women's softball team has been given a wildcard due to their regular participation in the Asian Championships. The wild card admission was approved by the executive committee of Softball Asia in February 2023. After the approval, The Softball Association of India conducted a trial to pick the probable list and followed it with a 15-day camp during June/July in Delhi.

Indian Women's Softball team are currently ranked 50 in the world. They participated in the recent Women's Asia Cup in April 2023, where they lost all their matches. Apart from India, Singapore will also make their debut in the Asian Games 2023. They will join some of the high-ranked teams in the world, including Japan, Chinese Taipei, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Thailand.

The teams will be separated into two groups, and the top three from each group will make it to the next round called Super Round. In the Super Round, all the teams will face in round robin format. The teams that finish in the top two will play for the gold medal match, while the third and fourth-placed teams will play for the Bronze.

Japan, the current world number two, are the defending champions of the Women's Softball. They have won all recent five editions starting from 2002.

India's Women's Softball Team for Asian Games 2023

After a successful trial in Delhi, India has announced a 16-member squad for the Asian Games 2023. Priyanka Baghel has been announced as the Standby player. Three players - Manisha Kumari, Chitra, and Priti Verma, are added as the reserve players.

Squad: Aishwarya Sunil Bodke, Mamta Minhas, Anjali Pallikkara, Aishwarya Ramesh Puri, Saee Anil Joshi, Monali Mansing Natu, Stephy Saji, Ganga Sona, Kumari Manisha, Isha, Swetasini Sabar, Rinta Cheriyan, Nitya Malvi, Mamatha Guguloth, Sandeep Kaur, Swapnali C. Waydnade.

Standby: Priyanka Baghel

Reserves: Manisha Kumari, Priti Verma, Chitra