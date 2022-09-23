Air Force Falcons vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Air Force Falcons will be at home to face the Nevada Wolf Pack on Friday. These Mountain West conference opponents are both searching for their first conference win tonight in a matchup of added importance. Air Force took their first defeat in a 17-14 loss to Wyoming last week and are now 2-1. For Nevada, they're now 2-2 after getting shutout 27-0 by Iowa last week.

After a 2-0 start, Air Force lost to Wyoming in what was a back-and-forth defensive battle. The Falcons' defense has been excellent all year, and it was their offense that let them down last week. Entering this contest, they rank 17th best against the pass and in the top 30 when it comes to allowing points.

Nevada has barely utilized the passing game, as they're averaging just 151.5 passing yards per game. As a result, Toa Taua has already notched 78 rushing attempts, but he's averaging only 3.6 yards per carry. Taua, who's in his fifth year, has already totaled 3,363 yards on the ground in his career. Look for him to see around 20 carries again.

On the flipside, Air Force leads the nation in running, averaging 410.7 rushing yards per game. Last week though, they were held to just 171 yards on the ground, with leading rusher Brad Roberts totaling just 54 after he opened up the season with two great performances. Running back John Lee Eldridge recorded 104 rushing yards, and now he's up to 277 total yards on 9.6 yards per carry. The Falcons will look to the ground game to shake off last week's disappointing loss.

Air Force Falcons vs. Nevada Wolf Pack match details

Fixture: Nevada Wolf Pack @ Air Force Falcons

Date & Time: Friday September 23, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Falcon Stadium, USAF Academy, CO

Air Force Falcons vs. Nevada Wolf Pack betting odds

Team Spread Over/Under Nevada Wolf Pack +24.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Air Force Falcons -24.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Air Force Falcons vs. Nevada Wolf Pack betting prediction

Air Force came back down to earth last week, and so far, neither team has had a very tough schedule. Even though Nevada was shut out last week, look for them to have more fight in them for this in-conference matchup. Nevada have also been great at forcing turnovers, while Air Force have five fumbles in just three games. Back the visitors to do enough to cover tonight on the road.

Prediction: Nevada +24.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far