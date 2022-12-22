Air Force vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 21 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Air Force Falcons try to win the Armed Forces Bowl for the second time at the expense of the Baylor Bears. The Baylor Bears limp into this contest, losing their final three games. We have seen Baylor step up their game against high-end competition like Texas, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Air Force hasn't faced the same level of competition, but the Falcons pose a unique challenge to the opposition.

Will the Air Force Falcons carry the mantle in the Armed Forces Bowl, or will the Baylor Bears end their up-and-down season on a high note with a victory?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Air Force +3.5 (-110) O 43.5 (-110) +150 Baylor -3.5 (-110) U 43.5 (-110) -175

Air Force Falcons vs. Baylor Bears Details

Fixture: Air Force Falcons vs. Baylor Bears

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Air Force Falcons vs. Baylor Bears Best Pick

The Air Force Falcons pose a different challenge for defenses than they are accustomed to. The Falcons don't throw the ball much, but they run a unique triple-option that can poke holes in a defense that is not fundamentally sound.

If the Baylor Bears cannot play with proper gap control for 60 minutes, the Air Force Falcons will exploit their defense. The Baylor Bears will look to keep their defense off the field as much as possible.

The Bears can throw the ball as well as anyone, and I expect the passing game to play a factor, but they will likely use a balanced attack to keep the Falcons' defense on their heels.

Richard Reese is 38 yards short of 1,000 yards on the season and has 14 TDs to his name. Expect Richard Reese to be a large part of the game plan, and the right side on this prop bet is the Over.

Richard Reese, RB, Baylor Bears, 55.5 Rushing Yards: Over

Air Force Falcons vs. Baylor Bears Final Prediction

We have a contract of styles in the Armed Forces Bowl this year, like we saw a similar conflict last year when Army defeat Missouri. I see a different outcome this time around. The Baylor Bears have too many athletes on the outside at the receiver position.

The Bears can get loose at will in the Air Force secondary. Baylor controls the game from start to finish and limits the Falcons' rushing attack. Take Baylor and give the points.

Baylor Bears -3.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)

