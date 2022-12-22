Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 22 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs attempt to break out of a slump to begin the 2022 season as they head to Nashville, Tennessee, to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Commodores have struggled in their own right as they are under .500 heading into this match-up. Unfortunately for Vanderbilt's fans, the Commodores find themselves on the wrong side of close outcomes.

Vanderbilt needs to find a way to win these close contests if they want to turn their season around and compete in the SEC. Will Alabama A&M turn their season around with a stunning upset of an SEC opponent? Or will Vanderbilt overmatch the Bulldogs?

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Alabama A&M +18 (-110) O 139 (-110) Vanderbilt -18 (-110) U 139 (-110)

Myles Stute has developed into a primary scoring threat for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Stute doesn't just score it at a high clip, leading the Commodores in points, but he is an efficient scorer, shooting 47% from the floor and 51% from deep.

Guard Ezra Manjon isn't much of a scoring threat, but Manjon managers to positively impact the game on both ends of the court, leading Vanderbilt in assists and steals.

Forward Liam Robbins is an issue for the opposition. The Vanderbilt big man averages 12 points per game and also averages three blocks per night, leading the team in the category.

Garrett Hicks is the primary scoring threat for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Hicks leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 49% from deep.

Messiah Thompson keeps the Bulldogs' offense on schedule. Thompson averages ten points per night while leading the team in assists.

Center Olisa Blaise-Akonobi does not contribute much scoring but affects the game in his way, leading the Bulldogs in rebounds and blocked shots.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Details

Fixture: Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Final Prediction

The Vanderbilt Commodores have the advantage on the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

Alabama A&M is playing above its weight class and is outmatched in several ways, however, Vanderbilt doesn't have much firepower and isn't the type of team to run away and hide from the opponent.

Vanderbilt wins, but Alabama A&M covers the spread. Take the points.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs +18.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes