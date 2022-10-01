Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Line, Odds, Picks and Prediction - October 1 | NCAA Football Season 2022

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to a huge SEC West showdown with No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Match Week 5.

The Crimson Tide enter the game with a 4-0 record and are coming off of two straightforward wins; the Tide defeated ULM 63-7 the week before and Vanderbilt 55-3 the previous week. The outcomes from Week 2, when Alabama nearly avoided an upset in a road game against Texas, appeared very different from those this week.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Alabama Crimson Tide -850 -17.5 (-105) Over 61 (-110) Arkansas Razorbacks +600 +17.5 (-115) Under 61 (-110)

Match Details: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Fixture: Crimson Tide at Razorbacks

Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Head-to-Head

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 in their last five games against the Razorbacks. The Tide are currently on a 14-game win streak against Arkansas that includes the entirety of Nick Saban’s tenure.

In total, Alabama football has 20 victories, while the Hogs have 7. Two overtime games have been played in the series, with the Razorbacks winning both in 2003 and 2006. Football for Alabama has won its last 10 games. In their most successful stretch, Arkansas won seven out of a possible twelve games from 1995 to 2006.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Key Stats

Team Stats: Crimson Tide

Points per game - 48.3; Points allowed per game-7.3; Total yards-517.5; Yards passing-282.5; Yards rushing-235; Yards allowed-201.3; Passing yards allowed - 138.8; Rush yards allowed - 62.5

Team Stats: Razorbacks

Points per game - 33.5; Points allowed per game - 26; Total yards - 479; Yards passing - 235.3; Yards rushing - 243.8; Yards allowed - 401.8; Pass yards allowed - 302.5; Rush yards allowed - 99.3

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Updates

All over its roster, Alabama has ailments. Wide receivers have been in the position with the most injury-related shortages. Aaron Anderson, Tyler Harrell, and JoJo Earle, three wide receivers, have all been dealing with ailments thus far. They have not yet witnessed any gameplay. But they were all dressed for the game versus Vanderbilt and took part in warm-ups.

For the game against Arkansas on Saturday, all three are most likely going to be available. However, there are a number of significant ailments along the defensive side of the ball that need to be monitored. Jordan Battle and Khyree Jackson, two starting defensive backs, both sustained injuries recently.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Best Picks

The defense for the Crimson Tide has been outstanding. The highest points they have given up is 19, which they gave up to Texas, thus this Arkansas offense presents their largest challenge to date. The team only allowed Vanderbilt 129 yards the previous week.

Alabama is fourth in run defense and sixth in pass defense. Alabama scores 48.3 points on average, which ranks sixth. The defense is third in the FBS, allowing opponents to score just 7.3 points per game.

Pick: Under 61 (-110)

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction

The Razorbacks' offense is strong. In the matchup against Alabama last year, KJ Jefferson passed for over 300 yards. The Hogs' outstanding running game will also shine. One of the top RBs in the FBS is Raheim Sanders. He has already rushed for 508 yards.

Additionally, Alabama will run the ball a lot, and Arkansas's rush defense is stifling opponents, allowing just 100 running yards per game, which ranks 29th in the FBS. Last year, Arkansas only lost to Alabama by a score, and this year, they are better prepared than they were then to face their conference rivals.

Arkansas +17.5 (-115)

