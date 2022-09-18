Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide have started the season in brilliant fashion, winning both of their opening games.

The Warhawks have had a mixed start, as they lost their opening game but bounced back to win the next.

The Crimson Tide were the best team in their division last season. They finished at the top of the SEC West division with an overall record of 13-2.

They have started this season in a similar style. The Crimson Tide humiliated the Utah State Aggies 55-0 in their season-opening game and followed it up with a hard-fought 20-19 win over the 21st-ranked Texas Longhorns.

This start of the season resembles their form from their last campaign and the team from Alabama could end up finishing near the top once again.

The Warhawks have won one and lost one so far this season. They got battered 52-10 in their opening game against the Longhorns but fought back to win against the Nicholls State Colonels 35-7.

The Warhawks were poor last season, going 4-8 overall as they finished third in the Sun Belt Group B standings. They ended their season in woeful form also, losing five straight games. They would be looking to carry forward their positive momentum into this game.

Bryce Young has been terrific for the Crimson Tide thus far, starring in both of their wins. He put up incredible numbers against the Aggies in their opening game.

Young completed 18 of his 28 attempted passes over 195 yards and threw an astounding five touchdowns. He was crucial in their win against the Longhorns also as he threw one touchdown over 213 yards and completed 27 of his 39 attempted passes.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Match Details

Fixture: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Betting Odds:

Team Spread Total Alabama Crimson Tide -49.5 Under 61.5 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks +49.5 Over 61.5

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Final Prediction:

The Crimson Tide are far and beyond one of the best teams in the entire NCAA and have started the season with that same authority. The Warhawks would be pulling off an incredible upset if they win this one.

Crimson Tide : Under 61.5 (-49.5)

