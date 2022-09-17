Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Troy Trojans Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will take on the Troy Trojans on Saturday at the Kidd Brewer Stadium in the NCAA. Both teams have won one and lost one game so far this season and are looking to gain momentum and push on through the season.

The Mountaineers have played out two close games. In their opening encounter against the North Carolina Tar Heels, they lost 61-63 in a nail-biting affair. They looked down and out at the end of the third quarter but came back and mounted a serious push for the win. Despite a 40-21 final quarter, they fell just short.

Their second game of the season against the Texas A&M Aggies was even closer. At the end of the third quarter, the game was all square at 14-14. However, once again a solid fourth-quarter performance helped the Mountaineers pull away with a three-point lead to win 17-14.

The Trojans, meanwhile, have had a similar start to the season as they lost their opening game against the Ole Miss Rebels 28-10. They quickly turned their fortunes around with a convincing 38-17 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in their next outing.

Chase Brice has been a sensation for the Mountaineers this season. He had a performance of a lifetime in their loss against the Tar heels. He completed 25 of his 38 attempted passes over 361 yards and threw a whopping six touchdowns.

He backed that up with another solid performance against the Aggies, where he completed 15 of his 30 attempted passes over 134 yards and threw one touchdown.

Gunnar Watson has been outstanding for the Trojans. He has put in a couple of amazing performances in their two opening games thus far. The quarterback completed 34 of his 47 attempted passes over 275 yards and threw one touchdown in their loss against the Rebels.

The Trojans bounced back with a win over the Aggies, and Watson was pivotal for the former. He completed 23 of his 34 attempted passes over 351 yards and threw four touchdowns.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Troy Trojans

Match Details

Fixture: Troy Trojans @ Appalachian State Mountaineers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 3:30 pm EST

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Troy Trojans Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Appalachian State Mountaineers -13.5 -590 Under 52 Troy Trojans +13.5 +400 Over 52

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Troy Trojans

Final Prediction

The Mountaineers looked strong the last time they played. The Trojans have won both games, but their manner of victory was unconvicing. With the home crowd advantage behind them, the Mountaineers should win this one.

Appalachian State Mountaineers: Under 52 (-13.5)

