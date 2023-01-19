Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 19 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Appalachian State Mountaineers travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina are struggling to get their season back on track.

Both teams are talented, but they have not been able to put it all together. There is still time to turn their season around, but they have to turn it around quickly. Who will win a pivotal game on Thursday Night--the Mountaineers or the Chanticleers?

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Appalachian State -1 (-110) O 137 (-110) Coastal Carolina +1 (-110) U 137 (-110)

Appalachian State forward Donovan Gregory contributes in many areas nightly for the Mountaineers. Gregory averages 12 points and four rebounds per game and leads the team in assists and steals.

Appalachian State guard Tyree Boykin is the bucket-getter for the Mountaineers. Boykin leads the team in scoring, shooting 41% from the floor, 35% from three-point range, and 76% from the free-throw line.

Appalachian State forward CJ Huntley averages nine points per game while leading the team in rebounding. Huntley averages 47% from the floor and 68% from the stripe.

Mountaineers guard Terence Harcum had nine points per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 89% from the free-throw line.

Coastal Carolina guard Jomaru Brown is a leader on both ends of the court. Brown leads the Chanticleers in points and steals while shooting 46% from the floor and 91% from the stripe.

Chanticleers center Essam Mostafa is an intimidating presence on the inside for Coastal Carolina. Mostafa averages a double-double, scoring 13 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Coastal Carolina forward Jimmy Nichols checks many of the boxes for the Chanticleers. Nichols averages seven points and four rebounds per game while leading the team in blocked shots, shooting 43% from the floor and 85% from the free-throw line.

Coastal Carolina guard Henry Abraham only averages five points per game but leads the Chanticleers in assists and keeps the offense running smoothly.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Match Details

Fixture: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: The HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Prediction

Two desperate teams face off Thursday night. These teams are in a similar boat where their season hangs in the balance. The X-factor in this one is the size of Coastal Carolina. Take Coastal Carolina and the point.

Final Prediction: Coastal Carolina +1 (-110), Over 137

