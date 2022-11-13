The Arizona Coyotes will continue their road trip as they take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Sunday.

The Coyotes are not doing well as they are sixth in the Central Division with a 6-7-1 record and are coming off a road loss against the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday. The Rangers are not doing as well as they were expected to start the season, as they are fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 7-5-3 record and are coming off a 2-1 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

This will be their second and final game against one another as New York picked up a 3-2 win on the road back on October 30.

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Arizona Coyotes +280 +1.5 (-115) o6 (-120) New York Rangers -340 -1.5 (-135) u6 (+100)

Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML, Get $200 If Your Bet Wins with DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Key Stats

The Arizona Coyotes have been struggling to score, scoring only 39 goals this season as a team, which is 28th in the NHL so far. Despite their low goal total, they are doing extremely well on the power play as they have scored 15 power-play goals in 48 attempts (31.25 percent). They have a young star in the making with right winger Clayton Keller, who has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

Connor Ingram is expected to be in the net here and he is not doing that well as he is 1-3-0 with 4.42 goals allowed per game and a .874 save percentage. Defensively, they are not ideal, giving up the 22nd-most goals at 50. They are doing slightly better than average on killing penalties as they have killed 47-of-57 (82.46 percent).

The New York Rangers are more of an average offense to begin the regular season, posting 48 total goals this season, which ranks 14th in the NHL right now. They are just above the league average in terms of power plays as they are 13-of-57 (22.81 percent) on them so far. Left winger Artemi Panarin has been playing wel. He is tied for sixth in points and tied for fourth in assists as he has recorded 21 points (five goals, 16 assists).

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be between the pipes here for this game and is doing decently well with a 7-2-2 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.53 goals given up per game. Their defense has been hovering around the NHL average, allowing 47 goals. The Rangers are also doing pretty well at killing penalties as they are killing 39 of their 48 opposing power plays (81.25 percent).

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Betting Prediction

Shesterkin is a better player in the net than Ingram and the offense has been doing a lot better (and has been more aggressive) than the Coyotes have shown up to this point in the season. The favorite has won 20 of their last 22 games against one another, so the Rangers should win and do it with multiple goals.

Prediction: New York Rangers -1.5 (-135)

DraftKings Sportsbook: $1,000 Deposit Match

Poll : 0 votes