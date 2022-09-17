Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday. The Devils are coming into the game with a loss in their last contest. They are in the eighth place in the standings. The Eagles lost their last game also and are in the third place in the standings.

The Devils are playing well and have a balanced squad. Quarterback Emory Jones has 375 passing yards at a completion percentage of 59.5. He averages 8.9 yards per passing attempt. He has also contributed in rushing yards with an average of 1.7 yards per attempt.

Rushing duties are taken care of by Xazavian Valladay. He has covered 234 rushing yards at an average of 6.5 with three touchdowns to his name. Meanwhile, receiver Giovanni Sanders has done exceptionally well. He has covered 115 yards at an average of 28.8 yards per reception.

The defensive duties are performed by Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson. Both have 38 tackles in between them.

The Eagles are not good enough when it comes to defending and their offense is not at its best at the moment. Quarterback Taylor Powell has done well, covering 588 passing yards with a completion percentage of 65. Rushing of the team is below average and lacks accuracy.

Hassan Beydoun has done well while receiving, covering 90 yards at an average of 12.9 yards per attempt. The defense is done by Chase Kline, Joe Sparacio, and TJ Peavy. They have 37 tackles in between them.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 11 PM EDT

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER EASTERN MICHIGAN +800 +20.5(-110) o56.5(-110) ARIZONA STATE -1100 -20.5(-110) u56.5(-110)

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles best picks

Both teams will look to win. The Devils will need Emory Jones to do his work. He has one touchdown coming into the game. His attributes will be crucial for the team to break into the opposition defense.

The Eagles will look to Taylor Powell to cover most of the yards. He has four touchdowns and four interceptions coming into the game. He will look to add more to it.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Eastern Michigan prediction

Both teams lost their last game and will look to bounce back. The Devils are strong in attack and more settled to win this game. The Eagles are struggling in offense and are at a disadvantage due to it.

Prediction - The Devils will win the game.

