Arizona State University vs. University of Utah Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Arizona State University will take on 13th-seeded University of Utah at the Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night. Although the Utes are 0-1 on the road after losing to Florida in their 2022 season opener, they are 2-1 overall after their rout of San Diego State at home. Last weekend, the Sun Devils suffered a shock loss to Eastern Michigan, dropping to 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards after the defeat.

On Saturday, the Utes thoroughly avenged their loss to San Diego State from the previous season by thrashing the Aztecs 35-7. Cameron Rising, the quarterback, passed for 224 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to junior wide receiver Devaughn Vele. The junior quarterback has only passed for 694 yards with 8 touchdowns along with a costly interception in the end zone against Florida in the team's road loss in Week 1 so far this season.

Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils parted ways after an embarrassing loss to MAC opponent Eastern Michigan. For the remainder of the 2022 season, Shaun Aguano, who was formerly ASU's running backs coach, served as the team's temporary head coach.

Aguano was a very effective head coach at the nearby Chandler High School prior to his position at ASU. Xazavian Valladay, a Wyoming transfer running back who has more than 100 yards and at least one touchdown in each of ASU's three games, is the offensive leader for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State University vs. University of Utah match details

Fixture: UU @ ASU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Arizona State University vs. University of Utah betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Utah Utes -675 -16 (-110) Over 54 (-110) Arizona State Sun Devils +500 +16 (-110) Under 54 (-110)

Arizona State University vs. University of Utah best picks and predictions

Against the typically stingy Aztec defense, Utah rushed for 174 yards, helped by star RB Tavion Thomas' 59 rushing yards and a touchdown. Thomas has scored at least one touchdown on the ground in every game this year. The junior RB has scored in each of his past 12 games, which includes the first three contests of 2022. He carried for 21 touchdowns last season.

The Sun Devils allowed Samson Evans of the Eagles to gain 258 yards on 36 carries in last week's devastating home loss. Eastern Michigan ran for 305 yards overall and kept possession of the ball for close to 35 minutes. ASU led the Utes 35-21 last season after leading at halftime, 21-7, before letting up 28 points in a row.

Similar to EMU last week, Utah's victory over ASU saw them average nearly six yards per rushing attempt. The Sun Devils' run defense must show a visible improvement, and a ball control offense is probably required if they are to pull off a huge upset.

Pick: Game Under 54 (-100)

Utah -16 (-110)

