Arizona Wildcats vs. North Dakota State Bison Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Arizona Wildcats will host the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday at the Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats have won one and lost one this season as they face the Bison who’ve won both of their matches so far.

The Wildcats beat the San Diego State Aztecs 38-20 in their opening game of the season. In their next game, they were bested by the Mississippi State Bulldogs 39-17.

The Wildcats were abysmal last season, finishing rock bottom of the PAC-12 South division. They only managed to win one game in the entirety of the season and ended up with a 1-11 record overall.

They have started the season much more effectively this time, having already equalled their win tally from the last term. They had ended the last season on a three-game losing streak.

The Bison have started the season in blistering fashion as they dominated both of their games so far, winning them with huge margins. They beat the Drake Bulldogs 56-14 in the opening game and followed it up with another convincing win, this time over the North Carolina A&T Aggies 43-3.

The Bison were far and beyond the best team in their division last season as they won a whopping 14 games overall. Their overall record was 14-1 with an astounding 4-1 away record. They ended the campaign on a six-game win streak.

Jayden De Laura is putting up superstar numbers for the Wildcats thus far. He started the season brilliantly against the Aztecs with a superb performance. He completed 22 of his 35 attempted passes over 299 yards, throwing four touchdowns in the process.

In their loss against the Bulldogs, he was the only glimmer of hope. He completed 23 passes over 220 yards and threw one touchdown.

Arizona Wildcats vs. North Dakota State Bison

Match Details

Fixture: North Dakota State Bison @ Arizona Wildcats

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats vs. North Dakota State Bison Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Arizona Wildcats +1.5 +110 Under 49.5 North Dakota State Bison -1.5 -134 Over 49.5

Arizona Wildcats vs. North Dakota State Bison

Final Prediction:

The Bison were incredible last season. Their start to this season has been nothing short of brilliant. On form alone, the Bison are favourites to win this one.

North Dakota State: Over 49.5 (-1.5)

