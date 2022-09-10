Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. South Carolina won their opening game 35-14 over Georgia State, covering the 12 1/2 point spread. Arkansas, who is currently ranked 16th, also came out on top last week, defeating then ranked Cincinnati 31-24. The Razorbacks will remain home to welcome the Gamecocks, where they're favored by just over a touchdown.

Arkansas was 9-4 last season, and a lot of that had to do with their great ground game. In 2021, they finished ranked seventh in the nation in rushing yards. In Week 1, they were able to pick up right where they left off, with running back Raheim Sanders picking up 117 yards.

QB K.J. Jefferson had a solid game, throwing for 223 yards and three TDs on a high completion rate. Last year Jefferson was very reliable, and the Razorbacks will lean on him heavily again on Saturday. South Carolina was pretty good defending the pass in 2021, but Jefferson is expected to be even better this season.

South Carolina finished at 7-6 last season, and one area where they stood out was forcing turnovers. They ranked 16th in this category in 2021, and last week they made their mark on special teams. Two Georgia State punts were blocked and returned for touchdowns, sealing the win.

On offense, the Gamecocks weren't too impressive as QB Spencer Rattler threw one TD and two picks and finished with a low QB rating. They picked up only 79 yards on the ground, but it was really a defense- and special teams-led game for South Carolina.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Match Details

Fixture: South Carolina Gamecocks @ Arkansas Razorbacks (16)

Date & Time: Saturday September 10, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under South Carolina Gamecocks +265 +8.5 (-105) Over 53 (-110) Arkansas Razorbacks -320 -8.5 (-115) Under 53 (-110)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Prediction

Both of these teams compete in the SEC, but they haven't matched up a ton in recent years. Including last year, South Carolina has struggled on the road, covering just once out of their previous eight away games. Meanwhile, Arkansas has covered seven of their last 10 home games. Look for the home side to cover here as a result of their high-functioning offense.

Prediction: Arkansas -8.5 (-115) & Arkansas Team Total Over 30.5 Points (-115)

