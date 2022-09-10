Army Black Knights vs. UTSA Roadrunners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Army Black Knights will be hosting the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday. Army fell 38-28 to Coastal Carolina, also failing to cover the spread. UTSA lost their opener in a thriller. They fell to 25th-ranked Houston 37-35 in three overtimes. They'll look to get back on track on Saturday afternoon as they travel up to West Point.

Army Football @ArmyWP_Football



#GoArmy Ready to take the field Saturday with a Gold, Gray, Gold new look. Ready to take the field Saturday with a Gold, Gray, Gold new look. #GoArmy https://t.co/gHDHjzt0JR

"Ready to take the field Saturday with a Gold, Gray, Gold new look. #GoArmy" - Army Football

Army finished 9-4 last year, and their run game was the catalyst. The Black Knights excel at running the ball, ranking second-best in the country in rushing yards accumulated. Army's run defense, however, was poor last week as they allowed 263 yards on the ground, with the majority coming from RB Reese White. The hosts will look to tighten this up on Saturday, facing UTSA, who heavily relied on their passing in Week 1.

Army's offense wasn't too bad, with RB Tyrell Robinson rushing for 135 yards and a score in the defeat. QBs Cade Ballard and Tyhier Tyler combined for only 142 yards through the air, so that's an area they'll look to improve on Saturday. UTSA had an excellent run defense last year, one that ranked 14th in the nation. Against Houston last week, the Roadrunners held them to just 3.2 YPC. Expect the visitors to make life tough for Robinson and Army's other backs on Saturday.

UTSA finished 12-2 last season, but they didn't have too many tough opponents on the schedule. They held their own against Houston to kick off the season, and have been great again with the spread in recent history. Look for them to try and assert themselves on Saturday afternoon as the slight road favorites.

Army Black Knights vs. UTSA Roadrunners Match Details

Fixture: UTSA Roadrunners @ Army Black Knights

Date & Time: Saturday September 10, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, New York

Army Black Knights vs. UTSA Roadrunners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under UTSA Roadrunners -140 -2.5 (-110) Over 54 (-110) Army Black Knights +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 54 (-110)

Army Black Knights vs. UTSA Roadrunners Betting Prediction

UTSA's run defense was excellent a week ago, and since Army has been run-heavy, something will have to give on Saturday. The Roadrunners are 12-5 against the spread in their previous 17 and 12-4 ATS in their last 16 road games. Expect both teams to be solid on defense in this one, especially UTSA.

Prediction: Under 54 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy