Army Black Knights vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Army Black Knights on Saturday (October 8) at the Truist Field in NCAA Football action. The Demon Deacons have won four of their first five games. In their last game, they beat the Florida State Seminoles 31-21.

The Black Knights have had a terrible start to the season, losing three of their opening four games. They are coming off a 31-14 loss against the Georgia State Panthers.

Army Black Knights vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Betting Odds:

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL U/O Wake Forest Demon Deacons -16.5 Under 65.5 Army Black Knights +16.5 Over 65.5

Black Knights vs Demon Deacons Match Details

Fixture: Army Black Knights @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 7:30 pm EST

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The Demon Deacons have been carried to results by their star quarterback Sam Hartman. His sublime performances have given Wake Forest a platform to win big games.

Hartman has been putting up sensational numbers early in the season. He has racked up 1,196 thrown yards in the first five games of the season with a pass completion rate of about 64.2%. He has thrown a ridiculous 15 touchdowns, placing him as one of the best passers in the game.

The Demon Deacons lead the Black Knights 12-5 in all-time head-to-head clashes between the two teams.

Army Black Knights vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Final Prediction

The Demon Deacons are coming into the game in superior form. They have looked strong thus far and are rightfully favored across all odds. The Spread puts their odds at -16.5, which makes them strong favorites.

Their quarterback Sam Hartman has been sensational and can decide the outcome of the game single-handedly. His stats this season show how impactful a player he has been for his team.

The Demon Deacons also have the home advantage in this one, which could have a massive impact on the game's outcome. They are the safe bets.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: -16.5

