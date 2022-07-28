Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 28 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will play the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night at home. The Dream has lost two in a row, putting their season record at 12-16. The Lynx are now 10-19 and in the midst of a three-game slide. Both teams look to end losing streaks as the race for the playoffs heats up.

The Dream are led by guard Rhyne Howard, who averages 15.2 points per game, and Tiffany Hayes, who averages 16.4. Howard went for 23 last game, but it wasn't enough as Atlanta suffered an 82-72 loss.

The Dream have struggled for offensive consistency all year. As a result, they rank dead last in points per game. Also, their shooting percentages have been awful, especially in their previous game, where they shot 34.5%. When they do win games, it can be attributed to their defense, which ranks in the top half of the league.

The visiting Lynx are 2.5 games behind the Dream for the final playoff spot, but they have two other teams to leapfrog to get there. Their playoff chances are looking slim. The good news is that they're 5-1 against the spread versus losing teams in their last six.

Aerial Powers was Minnesota's leading scorer in Sunday's loss, but the Lynx's other key players failed to show up. The good news for Minnesota is that leading scorer and rebounder Sylvia Fowles is probable for Thursday's game after she was held out on Sunday. As a team, they rank fifth in points and FG%. With Fowles back, this will help a lot on the offensive end.

The Dream won the first head-to-head matchup back on June 1, but the Lynx are a desperate team holding onto playoff hopes. With the spread set at 1.5, the game can definitely go either way. Having Sylvia Fowles in the lineup is a huge boost for the visitors, so we'll see if they can pull off the win in Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Lynx @ Atlanta Dream

Date & Time: Thursday, July 28, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Lynx +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 160.5 (-110) Atlanta Dream -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 160.5 (-110)

Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Prediction

The Dream are the worst offensive team in the WNBA for a reason, so expect them to have trouble scoring once again. They've failed to cover four of the last five games against the spread while home. Expect the Lynx, who are fighting for their season, to come out on top on the road.

Prediction: Lynx ML (-105) & Dream Team Total Points Under 80.5 (-110)

