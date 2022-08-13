Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction-August 12 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will square off with the New York Liberty on Friday night in a game with massive playoff ramifications. So far, these teams have salvaged one game apiece head-to-head, but these final two games will decide each team's fate.

The Liberty took care of the Dallas Wings, 91-73, on Wednesday in a statement win on the road. Sami Whitcomb led the team in scoring off the bench with 15 points, while the Liberty sank 13 threes on 27 attempts. A great shooting night like this might be hard to replicate on Friday, but the Liberty will hope to bring the same defensive intensity tonight.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York's star player, had another great all-around game with 13 points, nine boards, and seven dimes. She's been excellent this season and will need to set the tone again against Atlanta.

The Dream came up short on Tuesday to the Las Vegas Aces in a 97-90 road loss. Offensively, Atlanta was great and had six players in double figures. They also shot 50% from the field and 47.5% from three. On the other side of the floor, though, they were helpless and allowed the Aces to get whatever they wanted.

It's a positive sign to see Atlanta's offense click as they've struggled all year putting the ball in the hoop. They're usually better defensively, but the Aces do have some of the best players in the league.

"It's GAMEDAY" - AtlantaDream

These teams are pretty evenly matched, but the Dream have lost against the spread in six straight home contests. They're slight underdogs tonight despite being home, but we should see a game that will likely be decided in the final minutes.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Match Details

Fixture: New York Liberty @ Atlanta Dream

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Liberty -125 +1.5 (-110) Over 159.5 (-110) Atlanta Dream +105 -1.5 (-110) Under 159.5 (-110)

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Betting Prediction

The under has been hit in five of the previous meetings between these two in Atlanta. With both teams' seasons hanging in the balance, expect a tight, more defensive game. This will almost have the feel of a playoff game, given how important these final two games are.

Even though Atlanta went off for 90 points last game, they've been inconsistent scoring-wise. Also, without Tiffany Hayes, who averages 16.2 points, expect Atlanta to try and notch the win with their defense.

Prediction: Dream Under 79.5 Points & Game Total Under 159.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt