ATP Best Bets: Diego Schwartzman & Sebastian Baez | Tuesday, July 18th

ATP Hamburg Best Bets: Schwartzman makes quick work in the first round

On day two, Diego Schwartzman and Sebastian Baez are the targets. On the first day of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany, fans were treated to some pretty good matches. Tomorrow's slate provides fans with more popular names and great matchups. If you want betting action on tomorrow's slate, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for Day 2 at the European Open.

Bet #1: Diego Schwartzman -2.5 games (-150) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

Diego Schwartzman: 14°

Francisco Cerúndolo: 30°

Sebastián Báez: 32°

Tomás Etcheverry: 76°

Federico Coria: 78°

Pedro Cachín: 90°



Diego Schwartzman: 14°
Francisco Cerúndolo: 30°
Sebastián Báez: 32°
Tomás Etcheverry: 76°
Federico Coria: 78°
Pedro Cachín: 90°

"Argentinos en el Top 100:"- @LautaroChaude

The line is a little juiced, but there is still a lot of value here. Diego Schwartzman has played quality tennis this season and is playing on his favorite surface. The Argentine will look to make quick work of Emil Ruusuvuori and head into the next round. Schwartzman is 371-177 on the red dirt in his career compared to the Finnish Ruusuvuori's 38-14 record.

Obviously, Diego Schwartzman has both the experience and the success advantage against his opponent, so he's got a shot to get it done in straights. The two men met a few months ago, which resulted in a three-set victory for Schwartzman. The match wasn't played on his favored surface, so this one should be a little easier.

We're going with Diego Schwartzman to cover the spread of 2.5 games.

Bet #2: Sebastian Baez to win in straight sets (+100) vs. Filip Krajinovic

"The action continues on Tuesday. Here is our order of play for tomorrow."- @hamburgopen

Sebastian Baez has been dominant on the clay court, but Filip Krajinovic has had a long career filled with some big wins on the red dirt. Over the last two seasons, Sebastian Baez has an impressive clay record of 79-22. A major factor that gives Baez an advantage is the Serbian's recent struggles on clay.

This seems to be great value because there's a possibility he could win in straight sets but not cover his spread. So, getting him at plus money to win in straights is a great bet.

We're going with the Argentine to win this game easily because it's been a while since Krajinovic has played consistent tennis. Baez is a younger, more athletic player, and he's more comfortable on clay than his opponent.

If you are looking for other value in the game, look toward the under on the total number of games. It's a little riskier than betting on a straight-set victory. This is due to the possibility of a tie-break. Good luck!

