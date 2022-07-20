ATP Best Bets: Tallon Griekspoor & Pablo Carreno-Busta | Wednesday, July 20th

Tallon Griekspoor and Pablo Carreno-Busta's matches stand out when first looking at tomorrow's slate of games. The second round of the European Open will begin on Wednesday morning, and these two matches seem to provide opportunities for bettors to profit. The first round provided a lot of surprises, with a lot of favorites falling victim to the upset. There are a lot of heavy favorites in Wednesday's matches, so there seems to be some opportunity for underdogs to make another run.

If you want betting action on these games, then you've come to the right place. Below, you will find two of the best bets from the European Open action.

ATP Hamburg Best Bets: Tallon Griekspoor has great value tomorrow morning

Bet #1: Tallon Griekspoor ML (-128) vs. Borna Coric

"Tallon Griekspoor progressed to the #hamburgopen last 16 after seeing off Holger Runs (8) 7-6, 7-5 #SSTennis"

The Dutchman goes into the second round having won his last 6 matches. Griekspoor has compiled a 23-15 overall record, which includes a 12-5 record on clay. The red dirt seems to be his favorite surface, as he has had the most success on it during his career. Over the last 5 seasons, his record is an outstanding 90-37 on clay courts. He seems to have a huge advantage over the Croatian.

Borna Coric has a mediocre 10-10 record this season, with most of his matches coming on clay. However, he is only 9-8 on the red dirt. One major factor that could play into this game is the length of Coric's last match. The Croatian battled Laslo Djere in a long match that lasted over 2 hours, which means fatigue could play a role in his performance.

The service game for both men in their first match is something to monitor. Griekspoor was extremely efficient, capturing 89% of his first serve points. Coric was productive, capturing 67% of his first serve points. We're going to back the Dutchman to win this game outright!

Bet #2: Pablo Carreno-Busta & Alex Molcan over 21.5 games (-135)





"Pablo Carreno Busta Races Past Luca Nardi In Hamburg"

Both Pablo Carreno-Busta and Alex Molcan made quick work of their first-round opponents, winning in straight sets. Wednesday's match is trending towards being an extremely competitive one that should take three sets to decide. On clay, both men have compiled respectable records this season. The Spaniard and the Slovakian have the same 22-16 overall record during the season.

Pablo Carreno-Busta took just over an hour to take care of Luca Nardi in straight sets. He was very efficient with his serve and showed his ability to control the pace of a match. The Slovakian Molcan made a pretty good Wimbledon run before being bounced in the third round.

Picking a winner for this match may prove to be difficult, so we're going to go with the over. Ride with these two men to play a tight, competitive match and get over 21.5 games relatively easily!

