ATP Best Bets: Joao Souza & Jiri Lehecka | Monday, July 18th

ATP Gstaad Best Bets: Souza has a great matchup in round one

Today, the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, will begin. Joao Souza is among the players who seem to have a great matchup this morning. These matches will only be the beginning of the first round, with more action to follow on Tuesday morning. If you want betting action on these matches, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for Swiss Open action.

Bet #1: Joao Souza -1.5 games (-140) vs. Alex Ritschard

Neither Joao Souza nor Alex Ritschard have had very good seasons to this point. Souza has a record of 19-23, and the American has had some inconsitency playing in challenger tournaments. The two men have met twice before, with Portuguese Souza taking both games relatively comfortably.

The interesting part about this match is that neither of these two men have had a ton of success on clay this season. It's very possible that both men could take a set to get warmed up, leading to a lot of unforced errors early on. While this could be a long game, trust Joao Souza's success in this head-to-head matchup. Ride with Joao Souza to cover his spread of 1.5.

Bet #2: Jiri Lehecka & Tomas Martin Etcheverry over 22.5 games (-120)

"Tomas Martin Etcheverry has lost 6 straight main draw matches..." - Thom J.K. Cunningham

This seems to be a great spot for the match to go over. The two men met in March, which led to a Tomas Etcheverry straight set victory. However, Jiri Lehecka has been playing some quality tennis as of late, getting through to the second round in his last two tournaments.

Etcheverry has had great success on clay throughout his career, compiling a 226-108 record on the surface. His opponent, the Czech, has had similar success on clay with less experience. The Argentine's familiarity with the surface could prove to be the difference in the match, but expect Lehecka to bring his best form into this match.

Sportsbooks have this match priced at even money; meaning both players have the same odds for the most part. It's very likely that each of these men will be able to pick a set and make this a long, competitive match. We're going to take the over on the total number of games in the match. Let's hope both players bring their best tennis!

