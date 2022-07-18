ATP Best Bets: Lorenzo Musetti & Botic van de Zandschlup | Monday, July 18th

ATP Hamburg Best Bets: Expect Musetti to roll in the 1st round

The European Open in Hamburg, Germany, kicks off its latest tournament today. Lorenzo Musetti and Botic van de Zandschlup are among the notable names that will play on Day 1. There are many talented players in this year's bracket, so this should be a very interesting tournament.

Monday's action has only a few matches going on, and if you want some quality value bets, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tomorrow's slate at the European Open in Hamburg.

Bet #1: Lorenzo Musetti -1.5 games (-135) vs. Dusan Lajovic

"Men & women's singles draws @hamburgopen" - Michal Samulski

Lorenzo Musetti has an advantage in this match due to his consistency and success on clay in the most recent years. He has compiled a 79-43 record on clay in the past four years, which includes a 15-6 mark on the surface this season. He will have a tough matchup with Serbian Dusan Lajovic in Germany.

Lajovic has had success on clay as well during his career but hasn't been able to produce the same results in the last few seasons. The Serbian has struggled to consistently play his best tennis this season, which could be his downfall. The Italian Lorenzo Musetti has seen first-round exits in his last four tournaments but now has his sights set on a victory.

This will be the first time these two players have played head-to-head, and it should be relatively competitive. Lorenzo Musetti has a record of 20-17 this season while Lajovic has the opposite record of 17-20. Although we're going with Musetti, there's a very good chance Lajovic could pick up a set. We're going with the Italian to cover his game spread of 1.5.

Bet #2: Botic van de Zandschlup & Alejandro Davidovich Fokina over 22.5 games (-115)

Botic van de Zandschulp @Boticvdz



Grass season is over. What a week and what an honour to play on one of the most beautiful courts. Thanks to all the fans for the support 🏼



It’s time to take some rest and recharge for the rest of the season.



📸 @Marleenfouchier Wimbledon 2022Grass season is over. What a week and what an honour to play on one of the most beautiful courts. Thanks to all the fans for the supportIt’s time to take some rest and recharge for the rest of the season. Wimbledon 2022🌱Grass season is over. What a week and what an honour to play on one of the most beautiful courts. Thanks to all the fans for the support💪🏼It’s time to take some rest and recharge for the rest of the season. 📸 @Marleenfouchier https://t.co/d5b65IX5AO

"It's time to take some rest and recharge for the rest of the season" - Botic van de Zandschulp

The Dutchman and the Spaniard seem poised to play a long, competitive match in the first round. Botic van de Zandschlup had an excellent grass court season, and has played well on clay too. He's coming off a straight-set defeat to Rafael Nadal in London. Luckily, there will be another Spaniard across from him tomorrow morning.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has played some strong competition this season. He has struggled with consistency as he's lagged out to a 16-18 record. Although this isn't great, he's more than capable of turning his game around. It seems like the match could go either way, but it's likely that each are able to pick up a set. We're going with the over on the total number of games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far