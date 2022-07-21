ATP Best Bets: Matteo Berrettini & Albert Ramos-Vinolas | Thursday, July 21st

ATP Gstaad Best Bets: Berrettini ready to bounce back after Wimbledon withdraw

Matteo Berrettini and Albert Ramos-Vinolas will be the next targets for Swiss Open action tomorrow. The round of 16 matches at Gstaad will all be played tomorrow after a bad day of weather postponed today's contests. This provides sports bettors with plenty of opportunities to find angles and lock in some quality bets. If you want betting action for tomorrow's action, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tomorrow's action at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Bet #1: Matteo Berrettini & Richard Gasquet under 22.5 games (-130)

After being forced to withdraw from Wimbledon with a lot of momentum, Matteo Berrettini has his sights set on Richard Gasquet. He will be taking the court for the first time in a month, and he will carry a nine-match winning streak into tomorrow's contest. The Italian Berrenttini has been consistent on clay throughout his career, but he hasn't had much clay court time this season.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet has had a decent season to this point, which includes some good performances on clay. However, he is coming up against a superior player in tomorrow's match, so he needs to bring his best tennis. One area he will need to improve on from his last matchup is his ability to limit unforced errors.

Matteo Berrettini seems like he's more than ready to get his season back on track after missing a month due to COVID. He's got a great matchup against the Frenchman, so look for him to get it done relatively easy. We're going with the under on total games at 22.5.

Bet #2: Albert Ramos-Vinolas -3.5 games (-130) vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker

If there's one thing Albert Ramos-Vinolas does well, it's playing on clay. Over his career, he's compiled 605 total wins and 502 of those have come on the red dirt. He knows the surface very well and that could be a major factor in tomorrow's match.

Dominic Stephan Stricker has had an interesting tournament so far. He got matched up with his doubles partner, Marc-Andrea Huelser, in the first round. After winning that match in three sets, the doubles pair played a match today where they ended up falling in straight sets. Stricker has played a lot of tennis in the last two days, so fatigue could play a factor.

Ramos-Vinolas has more experience and more success in his career on clay. We're going with him to win and cover his spread of 3.5 games.

